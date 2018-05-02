Two men die in Whitehaven lamp-post crash
- 2 May 2018
Two men were killed when their car left the road and crashed into a lamp-post in west Cumbria.
The pair, aged 28 and 30, were in a silver Vauxhall Astra that left New Road in Whitehaven at about 09:30 BST on Tuesday.
Cumbria Police said the two men, who are thought to have lived locally, were pronounced dead at the scene.
A force spokeswoman appealed for anyone who saw the car in the area prior to the crash to come forward.