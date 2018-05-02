Cumbria

Two men die in Whitehaven lamp-post crash

  • 2 May 2018
The crash scene
Image caption The two men who died are thought to have lived locally.

Two men were killed when their car left the road and crashed into a lamp-post in west Cumbria.

The pair, aged 28 and 30, were in a silver Vauxhall Astra that left New Road in Whitehaven at about 09:30 BST on Tuesday.

Cumbria Police said the two men, who are thought to have lived locally, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A force spokeswoman appealed for anyone who saw the car in the area prior to the crash to come forward.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites