Image caption The two men who died are thought to have lived locally.

Two men were killed when their car left the road and crashed into a lamp-post in west Cumbria.

The pair, aged 28 and 30, were in a silver Vauxhall Astra that left New Road in Whitehaven at about 09:30 BST on Tuesday.

Cumbria Police said the two men, who are thought to have lived locally, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A force spokeswoman appealed for anyone who saw the car in the area prior to the crash to come forward.