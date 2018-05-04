Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Police chased Tyler along the B5300 from Maryport to Silloth

A driver who led police on a high-speed chase has been jailed for six months.

Tyler Wilson was pursued by two police vehicles around Maryport, Cumbria, shortly before midnight on 30 March.

Dash-cam footage recorded on the B5300 towards Allonby showed one of the police vehicles clock 122mph (198kph).

Wilson, 21, of Browside Road, Dearham, had admitted dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with his licence, driving without insurance and resisting a police officer.

Carlisle Crown Court was told he had been egged on by a passenger who urged him not to stop.

Wilson fled his car after reaching a dead end in a Silloth caravan park but was later found hiding in the loft of a house.

He lashed out when attempts were made to arrest him.

Recorder Andrew McLoughlin told him his driving had been "appalling" and "disgraceful".

Wilson must also serve a two-year driving ban when he is released from prison and pass an extended test.