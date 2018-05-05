Image copyright MasterChef Image caption Matt Campbell was running the London Marathon - the hottest on record - when he collapsed

A MasterChef semi-finalist who died after collapsing at the London Marathon has left the charity he was raising money for "humbled by his legacy".

Matt Campbell, 29, from Kendal in Cumbria, collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark during the London Marathon.

He aimed to raise £2,500 for the Brathay Trust, but more than £350,000 has been donated since he died.

Trust chief executive Godfrey Owen is in touch with his family to do something "significant" with the money.

Image copyright Victoria Cartwright Image caption Well-wishers are continuing to donate to the charity he supported

Mr Campbell, who was a semi-finalist on BBC's MasterChef: the Professionals in 2017, had been running in honour of his father Martin, who worked for the Brathay Trust and died 18 months ago.

The chef had also completed another marathon days before the London event in 22 April.

Mr Campbell had been raising money for the Lake District-based charity, which aims to improve the life chances of children and young people, through confidence-building programmes and residential courses.

Mr Owen said: "It was devastating to hear that Matt had died, we were reflecting on his death but then things began to change very quickly.

"The running community started to respond.

"The money raised keeps going up - it's staggering and humbling and a responsibility to do something amazing with that figure.

"We are working very hard with Matt's family to make sure we do something really significant."

Image caption Godfrey Owen hopes Matt Campbell and his father Martin would be "very proud"

Mr Owen said the chef believed residential stays for young people in beauty spots helped maximise learning.

He said: "I would like to think that Matt and his dad Martin would be laughing at all this.

"I knew Martin very well, he was a really fun guy and would be giggling and saying: 'What should we do with all that? It's incredible'.

"I like to hope and believe they would be very proud."