Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Police recovered a phone from Clayton's car which showed 499 incoming calls on the day of his arrest

A dealer who was caught with a stash of drugs inside a "man bag" at a music festival has been jailed.

Lee Clayton, 46, was snared as he tried to deal class A drugs to an undercover officer at Kendal Calling last July.

Carlisle Crown Court heard Clayton was carrying the bag, which contained an illegal supply kit including cocaine, ecstasy, LSD and £1,000 cash.

Clayton, from Accrington, was jailed for two-and-half years after admitting possessing drugs with intent to supply.

'Good time'

The annual festival, staged at a site near Penrith, is popular with teenagers and young people, the court heard.

Prosecutors said police recovered a phone from Clayton's car which showed 499 incoming calls on the day of his arrest.

When he was arrested at the site, Clayton told officers: "I'm here to have a good time."

Recorder Kevin Grice was told that the defendant was remorseful and was a father with responsibilities to several children.

Clayton admitted making a "catastrophic mistake" at the festival which he would regret "for the rest of my life".

But the judge told Clayton: "Only an immediate custodial sentence is appropriate."