Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Steven Hall "sought to deliberately disfigure" his victim, the court heard

A man who bit off the end of another's man's nose following a taxi queue row has been jailed for nine years.

Steven Hall, 24, carried out the "repulsive" attack after pushing into the queue in Carlisle city centre in the early hours of 26 March last year.

When a man objected, Hall, of the city's Raffles Avenue, punched him and fled before the victim gave chase and a fight broke out.

Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, Hall admitted wounding with intent.

Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption The altercation broke out at a rank opposite the city's train station

The victim, who was in the city celebrating his birthday, has since undergone four operations and a skin graft.

He told police: "I can't imagine anybody doing that to another human being in real life."

The court heard Hall, who had been drinking and taking drugs on the night of the incident, was "extremely sorry" for what Judge James Adkin described as a "repulsive and cowardly attack".

"This was violence whereby you sought to deliberately disfigure," the judge said.

Hall's partner, Naomi Blair, 21, of Borland Avenue, Carlisle, was given a six-month suspended jail term after pleading guilty to actual bodily harm having punched the man's wife to the ground while they were in the queue.