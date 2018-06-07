Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Callum Duncan was "dealing heroin at a relatively high level"

A heroin dealer who tried to dump his £10,000 stash in a fish tank when police came calling has been jailed.

Callum Duncan, 30, was arrested as he tried to flee through the back door of his mother's Carlisle home in March.

The plastic bag containing 96g of heroin was recovered from the tank.

He denied possessing heroin with intent to supply, claiming it was for his personal use, but was convicted by a jury at Carlisle Crown Court and given a five-year prison term.

Judge James Adkin told Duncan, of Stanegate, Irthington, near Carlisle, that he had been "dealing heroin at a relatively high level".

He said: "It seems to me this was a really stupid case to fight. It was an overwhelming case against you."