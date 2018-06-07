Thousands flock to Appleby Horse Fair
- 7 June 2018
About 10,000 travellers are expected to attend the annual Appleby Horse Fair.
The Cumbrian event has existed under the protection of a charter granted by James II since 1685.
It is one of the key meeting points for members of the Gypsy, Romany and travelling communities.
As well as an opportunity to buy and sell horses, it acts as a celebration of traveller heritage and culture.
The event ends on 13 June.