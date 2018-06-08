Image copyright PA Image caption Several politicians have called for Northern to be stripped of its franchise

Trains on a key line through the Lake District will be suspended beyond an initial two-week period.

Services on the Lakes Line in Cumbria were halted on Monday when Northern introduced an interim timetable.

Transport for the North said it had been informed by Northern that bringing back trains from 18 June would lead to further delays and cancellations.

MP Tim Farron said Northern should lose its franchise and had "given up trying to run a train service".

An eight-week interim timetable has seen Northern remove 6% of its total services in areas including Manchester, Liverpool and Blackpool.

However, the firm said the line would initially only be affected for two weeks and has provided a replacement coach service on the line.

'Bottom of the heap'

Transport for the North has now called on the firm to have the line between Oxenholme and Windermere operational by Monday 2 July.

John Cridland, Transport for the North chairman, said it was "disappointing" as "communities and businesses rely on the Lakes Line service".

Chairman of the Lakes Line Rail User Group, Robert Talbot said: "What we need is for everybody in the rail industry, just for once, to put our line as priority number one instead of being bottom of the heap."

Northern has faced repeated calls for it to be stripped of its licence amid delays and the cancellation of thousands of services.

In response to Transport for the North's statement, Northern said it was "still finalising our plans for Monday 18 June onwards".

Image caption A bus replacement service is in operation

It said the temporary timetables give customers "much more certainty" about the services running, and the number of replacement coaches will be increasing from Monday 11 June.

Mr Farron, Lib Dem MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, said the Transport Secretary "made a promise to me" that he "would not accept any bid to extend the suspension of rail services on the Lakes Line".

A Department for Transport spokesperson said it did not object to the "operational decision" taken by Northern and "accepted by Transport for the North as the best temporary solution for passengers".

It added that the Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has been "very clear" that this line must open as soon as possible.