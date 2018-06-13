A man grabbed a woman by her scarf, shoved her into a flat and raped her, a court has heard.

Luke Thompson, 24, of no fixed address, has been found guilty of kidnap and two counts of rape at Carlisle Crown Court.

In a police interview shown to jurors, the woman said: "I tried to stop him. I tried to push him off."

Thompson was acquitted of two further rape charges, one of sexual assault and one of using controlling and coercive behaviour towards a different woman.

The woman said Thompson had been "pawing at her" when he attacked her at a property in the Upperby area of Carlisle.

The defendant showed no emotion in the dock as the verdicts were returned after a trial lasting more than a week.

Background reports were requested by Recorder Mark Ainsworth.

Thompson was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on September 7.