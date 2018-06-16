Image copyright Jennie Dennett Image caption The record attempt is part of Another Fine Fest, which celebrates Stan Laurel's birthday

An attempt is being made to break three world records in one go.

Organisers in Ulverston, Cumbria, hope to gather the most people wearing party hats, the most wearing odd socks and the most playing musical statues.

Two of the records were broken while plans for the event were being made which one organiser, Jennie Dennett, described as "nerve-shredding".

"We have to find at least 1,200 people to rock up on the day, or else we won't get the three records," she said.

The attempt is part of the Another Fine Fest festival to mark the birthday of black and white film comedy legend Stan Laurel, who was born in the town and on 16 June 1890.

More than 800 people have signed up for the Guinness World Record attempt at Ford Park.

Another 400 people are needed to "convincingly smash all three" records, Ms Dennett said.

Image copyright Porl Medlock Image caption Wakefield Girls' High School took the world record for - can you guess? - in January

A school in Tennessee took the odd sock record from Ireland with 933 sock-sporters in April.

But the USA lost a record when Wakefield Girls High School topped Bloomington's conical hat-wearing mark in January with 641 people.

The musical statue record set by 1,079 people in the Finnish capital Helsinki has been unbroken since 2010.

Guinness's rules require "aerial footage and witness statements and forms - lots of forms", Ms Dennett said.

An accurate count of those taking part is also needed and Newcastle-based Protector Group has provided a facial recognition camera.

The festival hosted a successful bid for the world foam pie throwing record in 2016.

With four world records, Ulverston could apply to be recognised as the town with the most, Ms Dennett said.

Participants are asked to arrive wearing odd socks, but hats will be provided.