Image copyright CHRIS GOMERSALL Image caption It is feared some rare plants may never return

It will take many years for an important site for nesting birds and wildlife to recover from the effects of a large fire, experts say.

An area the size of about four football pitches was destroyed in the fire which started at St Bees Head, on the Cumbria coast, on 12 June.

The RSPB said about 30 birds' nests were lost in the fire at the Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Cumbria Police said its inquiries were ongoing into how it started.

The gorse and heath habitat which was burned is home to birds, plants and butterflies.

The nests which were destroyed were for birds such as stonechat, linnet and whitethroat, which breed on St Bees Head. It is feared adults birds may have been caught in the fire too.

Dave Blackledge, RSPB site manager for St Bees Head, said: "This is a stark reminder of how easily fire can spread following the dry conditions we have had in the past few weeks.

"Whilst unintentional, the consequences can be devastating for wildlife."

He said thankfully the fire did not reach the 25,000 strong seabird colony that St Bees is famous for.

Kate Doughty from Natural England said: "It will take many years for the burnt clifftop habitats at St Bees to recover and there is a risk that some of the special rare plants that grow there may never return."