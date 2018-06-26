Cumbria

Workington man denies bomb plan terror charges

  • 26 June 2018

A man accused of keeping a diary with instructions on how to make napalm and pipe bombs has pleaded not guilty to terrorism offences.

Shane Fletcher, 20, from Wastwater Avenue, Workington, Cumbria, appeared at Manchester Crown Court.

He is charged with two offences under the Terrorism Act by allegedly having information useful for terrorist purposes.

Mr Fletcher was remanded in custody ahead of a September trial.

