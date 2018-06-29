Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Network Rail said ground temperatures approached 50C

Soaring ground temperatures approaching 50C (122F) have buckled railway tracks in Cumbria.

A stretch of track north of Carlisle Station had to be replaced after rails expanded and bent in the heat.

As air temperatures hit 28C (82F) the track's temperature got significantly higher, Network Rail said.

Some services were delayed or cancelled on Thursday, and the section of track was replaced by engineers overnight, a spokesman said.

Ian Joslin, head of Network Rail's Carlisle delivery unit, said: "We maintain our rails to withstand fluctuations in temperature so they flex as little as possible.

"However, sustained baking by the sun can occasionally lead to steel rails buckling, like they did at Carlisle.

"When this happens we slow down trains to keep everyone safe."

Speed restrictions have been in place all week on the route from London Waterloo to New Malden due to the scorching temperatures, causing delays to services.