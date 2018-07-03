Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Victor Adetoyi was arrested on a train in Barrow in September

A drug dealer who concealed heroin inside himself for almost two weeks has been jailed.

London-based Victor Adetoyi, 24, used text messages to alert addicts in Cumbria to the availability of heroin and cocaine, Preston Crown Court heard.

He was arrested in September and spent 12 days in custody until drugs he had swallowed were retrieved.

He was sentenced to five years and seven months after admitting supplying Class A drugs and grievous bodily harm.

The court heard Adetoyi, of no fixed address, would travel to Cumbria on a regular basis and direct addicts to a location in Barrow where drugs would be handed over.

'Unglamorous lengths'

He was arrested on a train in the town and, once in custody, Cumbria Police used powers under the Criminal Justice Act to detain Adetoyi until the drugs - which officers believed he had swallowed - passed through him.

After the hearing, a force spokesperson said: "People involved in this type of crime need to know that we will use every power available to us to make sure controlled drugs are recovered and do not make it on to Cumbria's streets.

"Adetoyi made numerous trips from London to Barrow to supply to local drug-users. When arrested, officers suspected that he had gone to very unglamorous lengths to avoid capture and were proven right almost two weeks later."