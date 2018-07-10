Image copyright Google Image caption A ferry has been operating on Windermere for more than 500 years

Tourism in a Lake District town is being affected after its fire-damaged ferry had to be pulled from service, businesses claim.

In May, dozens were evacuated from the Windemere ferry after fire broke out.

It was hoped the vessel would be back in service for summer after checks, but Cumbria County Council said it needed a new engine and was off until October.

Hotelier, Jonathan Denby, of the Cuckoo Brow Inn, said he was losing around £1,000 a day in lost trade.

Image caption The ferry can carry 18 cars and more than 100 passengers

The ferry, currently a vessel called the Mallard, is the quickest link for motorists to the west side of the lake where there are tourist hotspots like Beatrix Potter's home, Hill Top.

Mr Denby said: "We reckon we are losing £1,000 a day in revenue and a lot of businesses near by are the same.

"So it means a loss of millions to the local Lake District economy."

A spokesman for the council said it would try to bring the vessel back in to service as soon as possible to make the area more accessible.

The usual ferry service can carry 18 cars and more than 100 passengers.

There will still be a passenger-only service over the summer, which cannot carry cars and bikes, provided by Windermere Lake Cruises, the council said.