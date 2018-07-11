Image copyright VisitCumbria.com Image caption The quarry is popular with abseilers and divers

The body of a man has been found in a disused Lake District quarry.

The 30-year-old man was spotted jumping "from height" into the water at Hodge Close Quarry, Coniston, Cumbria Police said.

The force was contacted at about 17:45 BST on Tuesday and the body was found late in the evening after a search.

The family of the man, from Barrow, have been informed. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Slate was extracted from Hodge Close Quarry from the 1800s until the early 1960s.

The site is popular with abseilers and divers.