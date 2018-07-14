Image copyright Google Image caption The exhibition at the Beacon Museum marks the 100th anniversary of the armistice

An exhibition exploring what life was like for people returning to their Cumbria homes after serving in World War One is seeking local artefacts.

"A Brave New World" will be held at the Beacon Museum in Whitehaven later this year to mark the 100th anniversary of the 1918 armistice and its aftermath.

People with artefacts with local links are being asked to offer them on loan.

They will sit alongside the museum's collection during the commemorative display.

Alan Gillon, from the museum, said: "This is about local people who came back to a changed world.

"Many of their friends and family did not return with them and it was a massively challenging time for people who had been through so much.

"The First World War was very real for people on the home front also, with the U-boat attack on Lowca in 1915 an obvious reminder that the threat was not far removed."