Walker falls to death above Ennerdale Water

  • 16 July 2018
Ennerdale Image copyright Eric Ostell
Image caption Ennerdale is the most westerly of the Cumbrian lakes

A walker has died after falling more than 260ft (80m) on the fells above Ennerdale Water in the Lake District.

The 65-year-old man, who has not yet been named, slipped from a ridge between Steeple and Little Scoat Fell late on Saturday, rescuers said.

Members of Cockermouth Mountain Rescue Team used ropes to reach the man after a fellow walker raised the alarm.

A spokesman said: "Tragically, the man sustained fatal injuries from his fall. Our thoughts are with his family."

