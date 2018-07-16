Image caption The judge was told Halliburton gave his vehicle and laptop to a friend because he was planning a move to South East Asia

A man who downloaded almost 200 images of child abuse was arrested as he tried to board a flight to the Philippines.

David Halliburton has been jailed for eight months, suspended for 18 months, after admitting he made indecent images of children over seven years.

Halliburton, 59, of Lightfoot Drive, Carlisle, was stopped at Manchester Airport after a friend found the images on his laptop.

He had given the machine away because he was moving to South East Asia.

His friend contacted police and Halliburton was arrested at the flight gate to the Philippines, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Night-time curfew

The hearing heard that some of the images - downloaded between 2011 and March this year - were of the most serious kind, category A, involving boys as young as seven.

Halliburton's lawyer said his client did not get sexual gratification from the images and a suspended sentence would be more "effective".

Recorder Julie Clemitson ordered Halliburton to complete rehabilitation and a put him on night-time curfew for four months.

He must also sign the sex offenders' register and be put under a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.