Image copyright Northern Image caption Northern's interim timetable saw 6% of its services scrapped - 168 trains per day

Rail services on a key Lake District line are set to be fully reinstated on Monday following weeks of disruption.

Trains from Oxenholme to Windermere have been affected since 4 June when Northern cancelled 168 services per day across its whole network.

A limited service began running again at the beginning of this month.

Local MP Tim Farron said he did not have confidence services would run smoothly and again called for Northern to be stripped of its franchise.

The firm said all 35 services per day will run on the line, while 75% of the cancelled services across its wider network will be back in operation.

The remaining 25% in Manchester, Merseyside and Lancashire are due to restart in September.

David Brown, managing director at Northern, said the cancellations since 4 June had been an attempt to alleviate "significant disruption" caused by the nationwide introduction of a new timetable in May.

He added: "Whilst we are ready to reintroduce all 168 daily services, given the need to drive further improvements across Manchester, we have agreed to a more gradual reintroduction of our services.

"A phased introduction is the right approach to ensure a more stable and reliable service for customers."

The loss of services on the Lakes Line in recent weeks saw trains replaced by buses and commuters stage a protest march.

Image copyright Tim Farron Image caption Tim Farron joined protestors at Oxenholme station last month

Mr Farron, who is the MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, said while he welcomed the restoration he was "fearful that Northern have bitten off more than they can chew again".

He added: "We saw when they introduced the shuttle service on the Lakes Line that the service on the Furness Line took a massive hit.

"This has all the hallmarks of the same thing happening again.

"Northern have had their opportunity. It's time to strip them of their franchise."

In additional changes, Northern will recommence the "vast majority" of its services to and from Liverpool on Monday following the reopening of Liverpool Lime Street Station.

Services to be reintroduced on 30 July

Lakes Line: All services

Blackpool: All services from Blackpool to Manchester Airport and Manchester Piccadilly

Blackpool: Seventeen services a day, out of 30, between Blackpool South and Colne, via Preston

Lancashire: Ten daily services, out of 16, between Ormskirk and Preston

Lancashire: All 24 services on the Lancaster to Morecambe line

Lancashire: All four services between Preston and Blackburn

Manchester: Four services a day, of 10 removed, from Kirkby to Manchester Victoria via Wigan

