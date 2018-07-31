Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Steven Airey refused to provide police with the passcode for his mobile phone

A "dangerous offender" who groomed a 14-year-old girl with cigarettes, alcohol and expensive gifts has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Steven Airey, 50, was also a "committed collector" of images of "very young children", Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Airey, of Hall Road, Burneside, near Kendal, admitted two indecent assault charges, and indecency and sexual activity with a child.

He also admitted making and distributing child sex abuse images.

In a victim impact statement his grooming victim said she had suffered a "great deal of anguish" following the historical incidents.

The court was told police found 1,600 illegal images on Airey's phone, with more than 550 in the most serious category.

Airey refused to provide the passcode, but officers were eventually able to gain access to the handset.

Judge James Adkin said: "I am satisfied you are a dangerous offender."

Airey must sign the sex offenders register and follow the terms of a sexual harm prevention order for life.