Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption The court heard Rowley was of previous good character

A woman has admitted stealing almost £55,000 while working as an administrator at a Carlisle nursery.

Christine Rowley forged signatures on cheques and falsified bank statements while at First Friends Nursery between January 2012 and April 2017.

The 42-year-old, from Oglanby Terrace, Fletchertown, admitted theft and fraud at Carlisle Crown Court.

Granting her bail until sentencing next month, Judge James Adkin warned she was in a "perilous position".

The court heard that Rowley was of previous good character and that some of the £54,856 had been repaid.