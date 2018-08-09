Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Stephen Light is currently suspended from Northumbria Police

A Northumbria Police officer has been convicted of attacking a man who was involved in a noisy neighbour dispute with his parents.

Sgt Stephen Light, 44, hit Andrew Grant over the head with a metal kitchen roll holder at his home in Workington, Cumbria, in April.

The off-duty officer, from Newcastle, who is suspended, claimed he acted in self-defence when a scuffle broke out.

He was bailed to return to Carlisle Crown Court for sentencing next month.

The court heard how Light was said to have been "simmering with resentment" when he entered Mr Grant's Fountains Avenue home uninvited in the early hours of 11 April.

'Lost faith'

Mr Grant was in a long-running dispute with the officer's father and mother-in-law over noise.

Light, who the jury was told had drunk "10 pints" on the night of the attack, "took the law into his own hands" by confronting Mr Grant.

Light, an officer with 22 years service, was convicted of malicious wounding but cleared of causing criminal damage.

Prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said: "This case was about a man who took the law into his own hands having, by his own admission, lost faith in the police service - a police service for which he works."

Light, of Bede Close, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, had his case adjourned by Recorder Julie Clemitson for the preparation of specialist background reports.

He is due to be sentenced 14 September.

After the verdict Northumbria Police said it would "proceed disciplinary action" against Light.