Image caption The track opened in January after a four-month delay

Council bosses have defended spending almost £300,000 on a new cycle track, despite budgeting just £35,000 for it.

In 2015, Carlisle City Council won a £650,000 grant from British Cycling to help fund the £800,000 Harraby track.

But it was forced to stump up extra cash when ground stabilisation issues were identified.

Despite criticism over its handling of the scheme, the Labour-controlled council said it had delivered a "incredible facility".

The 1km track, which also received funding from Cumbria County Council, opened in January after a four-month delay.

'Bottomless pit'

Carlisle City Council tried to recover £250,000 from Lancaster based developer VMC which built the track, claiming it was liable for any additional costs.

But an independent adjudicator ruled against the authority.

The council's Labour leader Colin Glover said: "When faced with these problems we had the choice of doing what we have actually done, or we stop the project with contractors walking off site and us ending up with a half-built track and British Cycling wanting their money back.

"The would be a much worse situation than we're in now, where, yes, we have had to pay additional costs, but we have an incredibly facility to which we have had to contribute 30% of the cost."

Mr Glover said further legal action to recover the extra costs was ruled out as advice suggested the council would not be successful.

Gareth Ellis, deputy leader of the Tory group on the city council said: "If we go £300,000 over budget on a project like this, what is going to happen if we have a project that is in it millions?"

He said while it was good to have such facilities there should not be a "bottomless pit".

VMC has been approached for comment.