Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Ashley Cole had denied his driving was dangerous in the lead-up to the crash

A lorry driver who blocked a carriageway of the A66 in Cumbria, causing the death of a motorist, has been jailed.

Jamie Armstrong, 30, of Haltwhistle, died in the crash in darkness on the trans-Pennine route at Stainmore at about 05:20 on 8 September 2016.

Ashley Cole had denied causing death by dangerous driving but was convicted after a trial at Carlisle Crown Court.

The 56-year-old, of Ecclesfield, Sheffield, was jailed for two years.

Cole, a lorry driver for two decades, was also given a two-year driving ban and must take an extended retest.

He had previously admitted causing death by careless driving, but denied causing death by dangerous driving.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jamie Armstrong's family described him as "a fun-loving lad"

The trial heard how Mr Armstrong died from "catastrophic" head injuries when his car smashed into the side of Cole's 40ft (12m) trailer, which was entirely across the eastbound carriageway waiting to turn.

In a statement Mr Armstrong's family said: "Jamie, who was known as 'Jam', was a fun-loving lad who loved travelling and work. He always lived life to the full."