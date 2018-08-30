Climber dies in Lake District cliff fall

Image copyright Cumbria Tourism Image caption Scafell Pike is England's highest mountain

A man has died falling from a cliff between two Lake District peaks.

The man, in his 20s, was climbing on Broad Stand, between Scafell and Scafell Pike, on Wednesday afternoon when he fell, mountain rescuers said.

Volunteers from the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team were called as were the Great North Air Ambulance and a coastguard helicopter.

A team spokesman said the man, who had been with a group of friends at the time, died at the scene.

He added: "The casualty was first attended by a passing doctor and then joined by the crew of the Great North Air Ambulance. The Coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon also attended.

"Unfortunately, the casualty was declared deceased during the rescue and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time."

At 978m (3,207ft), Scafell Pike is England's highest mountain.