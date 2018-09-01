Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Bruce is in a stable condition

A dog is believed to have been beaten and set on fire before it was found, the RSPCA says.

The bull-lurcher, which has been named Bruce by vets, is in a stable condition but it is too early to say if it will recover from the injuries.

The dog was found in Little Orton near Carlisle on Friday. A fund has been set up and has raised almost £1,500 so far.

RSPCA inspector Anthony Jones said his "blood is boiling" and appealed for help to "find who did this".

Mr Jones said: "(Bruce) may be broken but he's also beautiful and distinctive."

Image copyright Google Image caption The dog was found in Little Orton

The online fund set up by dog warden, Vicky Carr, has raised almost £1,500 - three times the target amount.

Ms Carr said the "vile people" responsible need to be found, adding: "(It's) one of the most heartbreaking things I have ever seen in my life.

"He's definitely a fighter, the look on his face has given me hope.

"I just want him to live a life knowing what a loving pet owner feels like."

Ashlea Veterinary Centre Ltd, which is looking after Bruce, said on Facebook that the dog "is being a superstar about all his treatments".