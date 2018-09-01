Dog found in Little Orton 'beaten and set on fire'
A dog is believed to have been beaten and set on fire before it was found, the RSPCA says.
The bull-lurcher, which has been named Bruce by vets, is in a stable condition but it is too early to say if it will recover from the injuries.
The dog was found in Little Orton near Carlisle on Friday. A fund has been set up and has raised almost £1,500 so far.
RSPCA inspector Anthony Jones said his "blood is boiling" and appealed for help to "find who did this".
Mr Jones said: "(Bruce) may be broken but he's also beautiful and distinctive."
The online fund set up by dog warden, Vicky Carr, has raised almost £1,500 - three times the target amount.
Ms Carr said the "vile people" responsible need to be found, adding: "(It's) one of the most heartbreaking things I have ever seen in my life.
"He's definitely a fighter, the look on his face has given me hope.
"I just want him to live a life knowing what a loving pet owner feels like."
Ashlea Veterinary Centre Ltd, which is looking after Bruce, said on Facebook that the dog "is being a superstar about all his treatments".