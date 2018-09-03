Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was stabbed in Barrow Park

A 12 year-old-boy has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a teenager in a park.

The 15-year-old boy was attacked with a Stanley knife in Barrow Park in Barrow on Sunday night.

Cumbria Police said the victim suffered a number of wounds to his chest and stomach.

The 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. He is being questioned by detectives.