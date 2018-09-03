Boy, 12, arrested over Barrow Park teenager stabbing
- 3 September 2018
A 12 year-old-boy has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a teenager in a park.
The 15-year-old boy was attacked with a Stanley knife in Barrow Park in Barrow on Sunday night.
Cumbria Police said the victim suffered a number of wounds to his chest and stomach.
The 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. He is being questioned by detectives.