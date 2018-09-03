Cumbria

Boy, 12, arrested over Barrow Park teenager stabbing

  • 3 September 2018
Entrance to Barrow Park Image copyright Google
Image caption The teenager was stabbed in Barrow Park

A 12 year-old-boy has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a teenager in a park.

The 15-year-old boy was attacked with a Stanley knife in Barrow Park in Barrow on Sunday night.

Cumbria Police said the victim suffered a number of wounds to his chest and stomach.

The 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. He is being questioned by detectives.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites