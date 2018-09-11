Cumbria

Caldbeck grandmother of 15 killed in Wigton car crash

  • 11 September 2018
Scene of the crash Image copyright Google
Image caption Wendy Bolson was killed in a crash near the Sun Inn at Red Dial

A pedestrian with five children and 15 grandchildren has been killed in a collision between two cars.

Wendy Helen Bolson, 79, from Caldbeck, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A595 at Red Dial near Wigton at about 22:15 BST on Monday.

The drivers of the two cars, a VW Golf and BMW 116, were local men in their 20s, Cumbria Police said.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash near the Sun Inn.

