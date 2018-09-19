Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mrs Miller's family said she was a "quiet and genuine person "

A man has denied causing the death of a 74-year-old woman in a crash on the A6 in Cumbria.

Ann Miller, who was a front seat passenger, died six days after the head-on collision in the Plumpton Foot area, near Penrith, on 9 August.

Colin Hodgson, of Leam Lane, Gateshead, appeared at Carlisle Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

The 30-year-old was bailed and will go on trial on 21 January.