Man denies causing A6 crash death by dangerous driving
- 19 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has denied causing the death of a 74-year-old woman in a crash on the A6 in Cumbria.
Ann Miller, who was a front seat passenger, died six days after the head-on collision in the Plumpton Foot area, near Penrith, on 9 August.
Colin Hodgson, of Leam Lane, Gateshead, appeared at Carlisle Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
The 30-year-old was bailed and will go on trial on 21 January.