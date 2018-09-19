Image caption The homeowner chased Stefan Miller after he had stolen power tools, Carlisle Crown Court heard

A burglar who was chased and tackled by has victim has been jailed.

Stefan Miller broke into a house that was being renovated in Thursby, near Carlisle, on June 21, straight after carrying out another burglary, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

The homeowner chased him out of the house and tackled him but he got away. He was later caught by police.

Miller, 28, of Main Street in Dearham, admitted burglary and common assault and was jailed for 15 months.

The court heard that his victim had chased Miller as he ran towards a vehicle having stolen power tools.

A struggle ensued during which the victim was grabbed but not injured.

'Mercy and kindness'

When police arrested Miller they found he had a stolen digital radio which had been taken from a property in High Street, Maryport, hours earlier.

The court heard Miller had not committed a crime for several years, but had recently succumbed to drugs again and needed to fund his habit.

Judge Peter Davies said: "You can't go into people's houses and expect to be treated with mercy and kindness.

"Burglars go to prison and that is where you will be going."