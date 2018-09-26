Image copyright Cumbria County Council Image caption It is not known how the lorry tipped into Ullswater

A bin lorry that tumbled into a lake has been recovered during an operation which led to a 40-mile diversion after a major road was closed.

Cumbria County Council said it was still unclear how the vehicle had slid down the embankment and ended up in Ullswater on 13 September.

Its two operatives managed to escape unhurt but were left "very shaken".

The A592 between Glenridding and Aira Force waterfall was closed for three hours while the lorry was recovered.

The vehicle belongs to Cumbria County Council-owned company Cumbria Waste Group which runs tips and collects waste from businesses.

A council spokesman said the delay to the recovery was due to the need to talk to various bodies about how to do so safely.