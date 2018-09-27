Image copyright Google Image caption Craig Lee Cherry was jailed at Carlisle Crown Court

A teenager who burned his ex-girlfriend's passport as she prepared to go on holiday has been jailed.

Craig Lee Cherry left his victim feeling "terrified for her life" when he breached his restraining order by confronting her at her home.

Cherry, 19, of Orton Road, Carlisle, also grabbed his former partner in a headlock and bit her, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

He was jailed for nine months and 30 days after admitting several offences.

The court heard Cherry had been banned from contacting his ex because of previous domestic violence against her.

'Afraid for safety'

But on 19 July he went to her home as she was preparing to leave on holiday.

As well as attacking her, Cherry also set fire to her passport, forcing her to cancel her trip.

He admitted breaching the restraining order, criminal damage and assault.

Cherry also pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and escaping from custody after running away as police arrested him.

His lawyer Paul Tweddle said the defendant was "remorseful" and hoped a prison sentence could be suspended as there were "building blocks" for rehabilitation.

Recorder Julie Clemitson jailed Cherry saying his victim "was afraid for her safety" and "terrified for her life".