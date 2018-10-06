Image copyright Simon Ledingham/Geograph Image caption Residents say Beacon Hill is "iconic"

Hundreds of people have taken part in a march against a development on a patch of woodland.

They are opposed to plans for homes and other buildings on Beacon Hill in Penrith, Cumbria.

Campaign group Friends of Penrith Beacon said there was an "overwhelming avalanche of support to save it".

Lowther Estates, which owns the land, plans "some light mixed use" development at the back of the hill "where it will be less visible".

Property director David Bliss said it wanted to "work with local people to discuss their concerns".

The Lowther family wanted to increase access to Beacon Hill and "have a dialogue with people" about possible options, he said.

"We think Penrith needs new industrial areas, higher paid jobs and obviously housing for the younger generation," he said.

Image caption The campaign group's chairman said there had been an "overwhelming avalanche of support"

Campaign group chairman Iain Dawson said he had "never seen [local feeling] so strong".

The campaign to protect the wood would go on "until they listen", he said.

Simon Whalley, who has just moved to Penrith, said he could not understand why Eden District Council was considering the plan.

"The Beacon is a fantastic wildlife space," he said.

"Everybody wants a good plan for the district, everybody wants affordable housing, but not on the Beacon and not just behind the Beacon."

Image caption Hundreds of Penrith residents marched in protest at plans for Beacon Hill

The council said the plans were at an early stage and would be subject to consultation.

They are part of Penrith's proposed "masterplan", which includes 5,500 new homes in three new villages to the north west of the town.

Council leader Kevin Beaty said the local authority was "very keen" to protect the Beacon's "iconic status".