England's oldest surviving international footballer is to be made a freeman of Carlisle.

Ivor Broadis won 14 caps for his country, including three in the 1954 World Cup, where he scored twice.

The former Carlisle, Sunderland, Newcastle and Manchester City player will be formally admitted as a freeman in a ceremony on Monday.

The 95-year-old, from Linstock, has previously said the honour was as "high as anything" he had achieved.

Broadis is also being recognised for his 500 flying hours during World War Two.

As a navigator he helped return hundreds of troops home to Britain, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Posted to RAF Crosby-on-Eden after the war, Broadis was snapped up by Carlisle United in 1946.

When they realised how close he was they offered him the player-manager job, despite him being just 23.

He remains the youngest man to have been a player-manager in the English Football League.

Another football legend, Bill Shankly, described him as "one of the strongest and most dangerous inside forwards that ever played".

One his retirement from football, Broadis worked as a football journalist in Carlisle.