Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption A judge said Jones's actions could have proved fatal

A drug driver who had traces of cocaine and cannabis in his system has been jailed after he crashed into a van on the M6 in Cumbria.

Thomas Jones, 23, was travelling "at something like 100 mph" when he hit an electrician's van near Carlisle on the evening of 10 February.

Carlisle Crown Court heard he had 30 times the legal limit for a metabolite of cocaine and was also 1.4 times the limit for the class A drug itself.

He was jailed for eight months.

The court was told the van driver was seriously hurt and later needed physiotherapy.

False name

Jones, of Browning Crescent, Wolverhampton, admitted perverting the course of justice, three counts of driving with the proportion of a specified drug above the limit and three other motoring offences - including careless driving.

Jones, who was said to be "heavily addicted" to substances, also struggled to spell a false name he gave to police at the scene.

Jones, who was said to be "heavily addicted" to substances, also struggled to spell a false name he gave to police at the scene.

Describing Jones's cocaine metabolite reading as "extraordinary", Judge James Adkin told him: "It is pure good fortune that the van driver was not killed by your actions."