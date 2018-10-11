Image copyright BBC/Craig McGlasson Image caption Dr Zholia Alemi is accused of "helping herself" to the elderly woman's estate

A consultant psychiatrist faked a pensioner's will and put her own name "everywhere" on it, a court has heard.

Dr Zholia Alemi is accused of "re-drafting" the document after assessing Gillian Belham at a dementia clinic in Workington, Cumbria.

The 87-year-old, described in court as "vulnerable", claimed Dr Alemi had "just helped herself" to part of her £1.3m estate.

Dr Alemi, 55, denies three charges of fraud and two of theft.

The jury at Carlisle Crown Court was shown a video of Mrs Belham being interviewed by a police officer, who asked if she had signed the will.

Mrs Belham replied she was not sure.

"She gave me a copy of the will and she named herself everywhere but I don't recall signing it," she told the officer.

When asked if Dr Alemi, who she knew only as Julia, had helped with her finances she said: "I think she just helped herself."

Main beneficiary

The psychiatrist was asked to assess Mrs Belham's mental capacity in February 2016, but said she did not need treatment for dementia, the court heard.

By May she had changed Mrs Belham's will to make herself the executor and main beneficiary, in line to inherit a cottage at Chestnut Park, Keswick and £300,000, jurors were told.

Mrs Belham said in the police interview: "I don't know why I said I gave Chestnut Park to this Zholia Alemi."

Asked if she had wanted her to have the cottage, she replied: "Not particularly."

Dr Alemi, of Scaw Road, High Harrington, denies two charges of attempted possession of a lasting power of attorney for use in fraud and another of making a will for use in fraud.

She also denies stealing bank cards, banking documentation and paperwork, as well as 33 watches which belonged to Mrs Belham.

The trial continues.