Image copyright Michael Brown Image caption Heavy rain caused debris to be washed on to the line between Oxenholme and Penrith

Rail services have resumed between Carlisle and Preston after a landslide that brought trains to a halt on Saturday.

Virgin Trains West Coast and TransPennine services were affected by the incident at Lambrigg.

Lines reopened earlier but trains are subject to "significant speed restrictions and delays", TransPennine said.

It advised passengers to allow extra time for their journeys.

Virgin, meanwhile, encouraged people to "abandon travel" and said their tickets would remain valid for services on Monday.