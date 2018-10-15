Image caption The judge at Carlisle Crown Court described Bone's behaviour as "vile" and "disgraceful"

A man who made "vile" threats to a kill a police officer and harm his children has been jailed.

Carlo Bone also kicked and head-butted a police car on the A595 in Bigrigg.

The 33-year-old from Whitehaven, Cumbria was said to have "no memory" of the incident which occurred during a drugs binge in June.

He admitted threatening behaviour and assaulting two police officers and was jailed for 15 months by the judge at Carlisle Crown Court.

The court was told Bone, of South View Road, had repeated his murder and child harm threats while in custody, and spat at officers.

Jailing him, judge Peter Davies described his behaviour as "vile" and "disgraceful".

He said: "These police officers are human beings just like you.

"There is no reason why they should have to endure such persistent and continuous, hateful, spiteful conduct like that."