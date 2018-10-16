Image caption The North West Ambulance Service carried out an investigation

Two volunteer ambulance crew who were suspended for using blue lights and sirens when they were not trained to do so, have been reinstated.

The pair were en-route to a suspected heart attack in Alston, Cumbria, on 5 October and a car was hampering them.

A petition to reinstate them attracted more than 1,800 signatures.

The North West Ambulance Service said the pair were "operational" again had agreed not to use blue lights until they had been properly trained.

A spokesman said: "The trust received concerns highlighting incidents when two responders in Alston were using blue lights and sirens whilst not being trained to do so.

"Due to the remote location of the town, we have worked with the local community over many years to ensure that the people of Alston have access to the emergency care that they need.

"We have trained a number of local people to be able to respond to emergencies whilst they wait for the next available ambulance to arrive, however they do not have blue light training and are aware that blue lights and sirens or emergency driving should not be used.

"We have since spoken to the responders in question to remind them of the agreements in place and the strict guidance and laws which cover blue light driving and protects themselves and other road users.

"They have agreed to follow policy and are now operational again.

"The work of responders in Alston is extremely valued by the trust and the local community, and we hope to continue our close relationship with them going forward."