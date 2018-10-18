Image copyright Workington Comets Image caption Workington Comets rider Dan Bewley broke his leg, arm and wrist in a crash

Thousands of pounds raised to help an injured teenage speedway rider have been stolen from his home.

Under-19 champion Dan Bewley broke his leg, arm and wrist when he crashed while racing for the Workington Comets at the end of August.

About £4,000 was raised for the 19-year-old's recovery at various race meets and fundraisers by well-wishers.

It was stolen during a burglary at his home in Maryport on 3 October. Cumbria Police has launched an investigation.

Mr Bewley said the break in "was quite a shock" but "you've got to think positive".

He told BBC Cumbria: "Hopefully I might see some of it again.

"There's not too much I can do about it. It's not nice but you have got to try and keep positive and move on."

'Absolutely horrified'

Mr Bewley said he hopes to be fit to race again at the start of the next season.

He said he did not remember much about the crash, adding: "I just remember seeing the fence and looking at my leg when I was on the floor and thinking 'it shouldn't look like that'."

The owner of Workington Comets Laura Morgan said: "I'm absolutely horrified at what's happened.

"This is money that has been raised for Dan's recovery by people who can't afford to give a lot, but have given generously. It beggars belief.

"It was a horrendous crash and the worst I've seen at Workington for a long time.

"But he's young and he's fit and determined and I have every expectation that he'll be back."