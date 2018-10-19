Image copyright Google Image caption Phillip Kenway was jailed at Carlisle Crown Court

A thief who stole property worth £1,200 from two holiday cottages while working for a cleaning company has been jailed.

Bosses at South Lakes Services became suspicious of Phillip Darren Kenway after items worth £900 were reported missing from a Kirkby Lonsdale cottage.

A Facebook page selling the stolen goods was then linked to the 30-year-old and items were found at his home.

He was jailed for 15 months at Carlisle Crown Court after admitting three thefts.

After his arrest, a large garden table and chairs which had been stolen from a holiday home near Near Swarey were found in his garden on Mount Avenue in Lancaster.

He initially denied any wrongdoing and blamed two women who were found not to exist.

The court heard Kenway, a father with 87 crimes on his record, was sacked by the company.

He had also stolen while in a previous job, the court heard.