Image copyright Lake District National Park Image caption A feasibility study into self-driving pods as an environmentally-friendly transport alternative is already under way

A £4m funding bid has been submitted to the EU to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the Lake District.

National park authority officials are seeking the cash to boost its "Low Carbon Lake District" project.

It would be spent on a renewable energy and efficiency programme at the flagship Brockhole Visitor Centre near Windermere.

Chief executive Richard Leafe said a decision on the bid was expected soon.

The park is also keen to expand its state-of-the-art self-driving "pods" - electric vehicles using sensors to detect road conditions and obstacles.

These are part of the Lake District National Park Authority's long-term transport strategy, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.

This aims to cut the percentage of visitors arriving by car from 83% in 2015 to 64% by 2040.