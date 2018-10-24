Image caption The charges follow an investigation by the North Cumbria Crime and Safeguarding Team

Three men have been charged with modern slavery offences following an investigation in north Cumbria.

The offences, which took place between 2016 and 2017, relate to a number of car washes including two in Carlisle and one in Penrith.

All three have been charged with conspiracy to commit offences of modern slavery, human trafficking and money laundering.

They will appear at North Cumbria Magistrates Court on 20 November.

Those charged are: