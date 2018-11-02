A man caught driving at 65mph (104kmph) on residential roads during a late-night police chase has been branded a "twit" and a "fool" by a judge.

Mitchell Hughes failed to stop at three red lights and travelled on the wrong side of the road when he was pursued by police around Carlisle in October 2017.

Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, the 21-year-old, of Bracken Close, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Judge Peter Davies also imposed 200 hours unpaid work and a three-year driving ban.

The court heard the offending happened just before midnight, at a time when some roads were busy with pedestrians as pubs emptied.

The chase only ended when Hughes' Renault Clio became stuck in a bog after he went off-road in Chances Park.

Judge Davies said: "You deserve, actually, to go to custody for this sort of offence because a car is a weapon. But I regard you as a twit.

"I think you are a fool, who has the support of your family - I don't think prison will do you - or anybody else - any good."