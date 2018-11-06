Image copyright Architectural Design Ltd Image caption The hotel was proposed to be built on the car park of Grasmere Garden Centre

Plans for a hotel in the Lake District have been rejected amid flooding fears.

The proposed two-storey building in Grasmere was also deemed to be out of keeping with the conservation area by National Park Authority planners.

The applicants said it would only be visible from a "very few locations".

Lakes Parish Council and Grasmere Village Society also opposed the 16-bed hotel, which would have been built in two flood risk zones, including one with a "high probability of flooding".

The hotel had been proposed for land currently used as a car park in the grounds of Grasmere Garden Centre, off Red Bank Road.

Developer Mark Stewardson believed the hotel would have created seven full-time and two part-time jobs.

Park planners said: "The proposal is within the English Lakes World Heritage Site and the Lake District National Park which is internationally recognised to be of outstanding universal value, where the highest status of protection is given to conserving and enhancing the landscape and scenic beauty.

"The design of the hotel fails to respond to the important landscape character of the area."