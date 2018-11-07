Image caption Markus Nickson worked as a medical negligence specialist in Wigton, Cumbria

A solicitor has admitted stealing more than £700,000 from vulnerable clients.

Marcus Nickson, 66, from Wigton, Cumbria, was a medical negligence specialist and a partner of lawyer Kevin Commons, who was shot by gunman Derek Bird in 2010.

Nickson admitted taking the cash from damages awarded to two of his clients.

In one case, Preston Crown Court heard he took £130,000 from a £3.5m award to the family of a baby who had suffered brain injuries during birth.

The court was told the other victim was a young man who suffered brain damage after a stroke went undetected.

Nickson admitted taking more than £600,000 from his award of £3m.

The court heard he falsified letters, legal aid forms and other court documents as well as invoices relating to legal costs of both cases between 1999 and 2012.

Three other charges of fraud and false accounting, which he denied, will lie on file.

Nickson is due to be sentenced on December 17.

He was struck off in 2016 after the offences came to light.