Hartside Cafe was destroyed by a fire in March

A beauty spot cafe that was destroyed by a fire has been put up for sale.

Hartside Cafe between Alston and Penrith has been a popular stop for motorists because of to its views over the Lake District and North Pennines.

But its owners have decided to sell it after it was destroyed by a "terrible fire" in March.

Gamblesby-based David Britton Estates said the cafe, which sits at 1,903ft (580m) above sea level, is available for offers over £300,000.

The cafe stands atop the summit of Hartside, 1,903ft above sea level

A statement from the estate agent said: "For the current owners, this situation has been very emotional and they are wishing to retire rather than construct a new building, leaving the future of this site to the next generation."

The firm said the "famous landmark" is a "well-known" destination for "cyclists, car enthusiasts and motorcycle riders" in a "breath-taking location".

The cafe has views of the Lake District and North Pennines

Due to wintery weather, Firefighters had to follow a snow plough to get the burning building in March.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.