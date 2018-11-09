Cumbria

Carlisle speeding motorist drove 'like a maniac'

  • 9 November 2018
Carlisle Crown Court
Image caption The judge at Carlisle Crown Court said it was "a fluke" Luke Whitfield was not facing a more serious charge

A motorist "drove like a maniac" through Carlisle city centre while police gave chase, a court has heard.

Luke Whitfield hit 73mph in a 30mph zone, ran red lights, and overtook on a blind bend with oncoming traffic.

A police officer said there were "several incidents during the pursuit that could have ended in fatality".

The 20-year-old admitted dangerous driving and was sentenced to an eight-month term suspended for two years by a judge at Carlisle Crown Court.

Whitfield, previously of Wigton Road, Carlisle, and now living and working as a chef in Scotland, was also ordered to complete 30 days' rehabilitation, serve a two-year driving ban and sit an extended re-test.

'Risk to others'

The court was told Whitfield was driving a BMW with three passengers on the evening of 8 September.

He had attempted to evade police as he wrongly thought he was not insured.

Judge Andrew Jefferies QC said Whitfield had been "driving like a maniac".

"Not only were you a risk to yourself, you were a risk to the passengers in your car; you were a risk to other road users and you were a risk to any pedestrians.

"It is fluke - and fluke alone - that you are not sitting there facing something much more serious than the charge you are."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites