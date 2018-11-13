Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Kenney was an "enthusiastic" participant in the drugs operation

A grandfather involved in a so-called "county lines" drugs supply plot has been jailed for seven years.

Peter Kenney, 48, was arrested after a 16-year-old boy from London was detained soon after leaving his Carlisle flat on 22 May.

The teenager had almost £1,500 in his rucksack which, Carlisle Crown Court heard, was the proceeds of about 90 heroin and crack cocaine deals.

Kenny was convicted of conspiracy to sell Class A drugs after a trial.

The court heard operations were controlled by gangsters in London, who sent the teenager to Cumbria from his Croydon home.

London criminals also sent "text bombs" to customers advertising the time and location of illegal drug sales.

'Enthusiastically involved'

Kenney, a father to three children and grandfather of six, had initially agreed to house the boy in return for heroin, the court was told.

But Kenney, who had almost 180 previous convictions, then became "more enthusiastically involved".

The teenager admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possessing criminal property, and is due to be sentenced on 26 November.

Judge Peter Davies described the drugs operation as "significant".